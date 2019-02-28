Chris Hughton admits to concern at perilous Brighton position

Chris Hughton admits he is concerned by Brighton’s precarious Premier League position but remains optimistic about avoiding relegation.

The out-of-form Seagulls sit just two points above the bottom three having failed to win a top-flight game in 2019.

“I have to be concerned because the league table speaks for itself and the form as regards points speaks for itself,” said Albion manager Hughton, whose team host bottom club Huddersfield on Saturday.

“But for where we are and the level of performance, a lot of the games have been close games.

“Even on the back of the Leicester game midweek (a 2-1 loss) where I thought the performance was good and another occasion I think we get something from the game.

“So, with all of those factors always makes us optimistic, makes us not too down.”