Chris Sutton pulls up Jurgen Klopp over odd Liverpool comments

Chris Sutton has questioned Jurgen Klopp’s methods after the Liverpool boss blamed the club’s history on their recent struggles.

The Reds have hit a patchy run of form that has seen them draw at home with Burnley and Sevilla, fresh on the back of a 5-0 hammering at Manchester City.

Our Monday Verdict suggested Klopp and his excuses were starting to wear thin at Anfield, with the Reds boss saying of their poor form: “If you look at the 125 years of Liverpool, then you can see the problem.

Speaking with BBC Radio Five Live, Sutton felt Klopp was clutching at straws and his comments were irrelevant: “He’s said a few odd things. It’s got nothing to do with history.

“I’m a big fan of Jurgen Klopp but I really don’t know what he is talking about.

“I do understand Liverpool have a great history – but it is not relevant to this moment in time. It was an odd thing to say.

“Do you think the fans are talking about history or are they talking about the centre-half unable to defend set-pieces?”

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright agreed with Sutton and said a club’s history was the last thing on a player’s mind.

“All I was thinking about was I needed to score quickly to stay in the team,” said Wright, who won five major trophies with the Gunners.

“I have been in teams when you’re on a poor run and the opponents score an unexpected goal against you.

“You are not thinking about anything other than to get back into it. Not ‘oh my gosh we’re losing and what about our history’.”