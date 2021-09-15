Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal comments labelled ‘utter rubbish’ by pundit

Chris Sutton has questioned Mikel Arteta’s comments after he claimed Arsenal’s sticky run of form was “the best of his professional career”.

Arteta’s men had started the season with three straight defeats, but they got a win on the board at the weekend against Norwich.

That narrow victory was enough to lift Arsenal off the foot of the table and relieve some of the pressure on Arteta.

Arteta has been in the spotlight with a number of sources claiming the Gunners’ hierarchy are looking to replace him.

TEAMtalk understands Graham Potter and Thomas Frank are well liked at The Emirates. And last week our source suggested the pair were emerging as serious candidates to replace Arteta.

Brendan Rodgers, Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte have also been mentioned as suitors for the role.

But Arteta managed to lift some of the gloom with the recent 1-0 win and he says the tough period has enlightening.

“After three defeats things get complicated,” Arteta said. “I must say it has been the best 10 or 14 days in my professional career.

“Not the easiest, but the best. You learn a lot in difficult moments, who you are with.”

Former Norwich and Blackburn striker Sutton though was having none of it and has labelled the talk bizarre.

“Being sort of cynical, that is just utter rubbish,” Sutton told the Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live. “How could he have had the best 10 days, come on.

“The best 10 days? Better than winning the FA Cup? I just found those comments, well I didn’t believe him. I don’t think I’m the only one, how could that be possible?”

Slot questions Arteta

Meanwhile, Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has questioned the intensity of Arsenal’s training following loanee Reiss Nelson’s injury after joining.

The 21-year-old moved to the Netherlands on loan in the summer transfer window in the hope of more game time. While Arsenal did not sign a forward in their transfer overhaul, they have a range of options.

However, his move to the Eredivisie has not worked out as planned so far. The winger has yet to play after suffering an injury more or less straight after his move.

According to Slot, the player has not reacted well to the different intensity his players train at.

“Nelson had participated in almost all training sessions at Arsenal, but he experiences the training here as a bit more intense,” the manager told the Daily Mirror at a press conference.

“He suffered an overuse injury and so he is not here. Whether he will make it to PSV remains to be seen. At least not as a starting player.”

