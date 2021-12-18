Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder praised right wing-back Isaiah Jones as Boro came out victorious over promotion-pushing Bournemouth.

Jones,22, won the deciding penalty as he was brought down inside the box by winger Jaidon Anthony. Andraz Sporar stepped up to the spot, and made no mistake converting what turned out to be the only goal of the game. And whilst Wilder admitted the youngster performed well, the manager still believes he has a lot to improve on.

Speaking after the game, Wilder said: “He’s got loads to learn, and there’s a couple of things we need to tighten up with him, but it was a good performance.

“He had a little period for five minutes or so where he did his best to win the man of the match award, but then he did his best to chuck it away too. He’s a young boy learning, and these things are going to happen.

“His performance was good, and it had to be. The boys had to produce seven, eight or nine-out-of-10 performances because of the calibre of the team we were playing.”

Jones has been a vital figure in the Middlesbrough squad this season, featuring 21 times already in the Championship.

And last month the full-back was rewarded for his performances with a new contract at the club.

Despite still having a lot to work on, it is clear Wilder now has a lot of faith in Jones to be a regular starter in his team.

Wilder impressed with veteran debut

Wilder was also complimentary of recent signing Neil Taylor.

Taylor, 32, was brought into the club last month as a free agent after being released from Aston Villa in summer.

And following his performance against Bournemouth, Wilder believes the new recruitment was an excellent decision.

He said: “We talked about the balance and the depth of the squad. Neil knows what it’s all about with the professional that he is.

“He’s played a couple of games with the under-23s – 45 and then 60 minutes – and it’s his work on the training ground, and away from things as well, that has given him the opportunity to produce a performance like that.

“He was up against mobile players in wide positions, but didn’t get exposed. He was good with the ball, and gave us a nice calmness about our play.

“I’m delighted for Neil because it’s been quite a difficult season for him, with not getting a club. But I knew of his availability and the club allowed us to bring him in, which I’m thankful for. He’s come in and played well, and gives us balance and competition in that position.”

