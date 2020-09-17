Wilder confirms Sheff Utd talks with Liverpool over potential loan for starlet

Chris Wilder has openly admitted that Sheffield United have spoken to Liverpool about Rhian Brewster.

The Blades are in the market for a new striker, and Brewster was one of the names Wilder was referring to earlier this week when he admitted that much.

Now, in the aftermath of their exit in the Carabao Cup after losing to Burnley on penalties, Wilder has namechecked Brewster as a player they have asked about.

“We have made enquiries about a few strikers and most on loan,” Wilder said. “Rhian is one we have talked about and spoken to Liverpool about.

“We need to bring another one in. We have looked at the situation of losing Lys [Mousset] as well for a little while and we need to find that quality from within and to add as well would make us stronger and a more complete group.

“As you understand it’s difficult to source and we are not in a situation to do what two or three other clubs have done or people might expect us to do.

“We will keep working hard and smart and we will keep going to fill that gap. We are looking to bring one in at the top of the pitch and that is still the case.”

Brewster came through the academy ranks at Liverpool but hasn’t been able to break into the first team at Anfield.

He spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship with Swansea, where he scored an impressive 11 goals in 22 games.

Barnes unsure about Brewster

Liverpool legend John Barnes recently cast doubt on Brewster’s chances of long-term success.

“Despite Rhian Brewster having a good loan spell at Swansea City last season, Liverpool clearly don’t see him as a long-term prospect,” he said.

“Rhian Brewster moving away will be good for both parties, and he can evolve into an even better player over the next few seasons.

“Regarding where he may move to, you have to look at what other Premier League clubs are looking for.”

