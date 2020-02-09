Wilder elated with one Sheff Utd star for role in crucial comeback win

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has said that he was “delighted” with striker Billy Sharp’s contributions in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

The Blades were pegged back early on through Callum Wilson’s goal but Sharp popped up with a goal two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

The strike was Sharp’s second in the Premier League this season in only his 15th outing in the top flight, with John Lundstram’s second-half strike sealing the comeback.

Speaking to Match of the Day after the game, Wilder highlighted his praise for Sharp’s performance.

“There were some really good performances. Billy Sharp has not had a lot of game-time. He has had to be patient but he’s a fantastic leader in the dressing room,” the manager said.

“I’m delighted for Billy and I’m delighted for the team because we had to work hard against a talented side.”

Speaking about his side’s performance in general, Wilder said: “It was a great comeback. I thought the players grew into game and towards half-time we were creating pressure and momentum.

“I thought we really stepped on the gas in difficult conditions. We were hanging on at times. We grew into the game and I felt a goal was coming. I was delighted to go into the break on level terms.

“We try to build momentum and create pressure. They controlled the game early on but our reaction was great. We really went for it in the second half and the belief the boys have is amazing.”

The result moved the Blades onto 39 points and two off the Champions League places, having played a game more than fourth-placed Chelsea.

Wilder, however, insisted that his side are not safe yet, saying: “I’m sure when we were coming off our fans were singing that we’re safe. We’re not there yet but there’s no let-up from us.

“There are no comfortable footballers in our changing room – they all have something to prove.

“I’m a bit controversial in that I’d want to carry on – I’d like it if we had a game next week. But we’ll come back refreshed for the next part of the season.”

United return to action against Brighton on February 22.