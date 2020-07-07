Wilder baffled by Arteta’s actions surrounding divisive rule

Chris Wilder has criticised opposition managers such as Mikel Arteta for using drinks breaks as coaching timeouts.

Since the Premier League re-started, there have been drinks breaks in each half of every game. The intention was to protect players from an excessive workload upon their return, but the breaks have been criticised for slowing the game down.

Wilder is the latest person to speak out against the new introduction. The Sheffield United manager believes their recent game against Arsenal showed an example of the breaks being abused by managers.

“We were told against Arsenal we weren’t allowed before the game to give team talks,” said Wilder. “And then I saw Mikel gather his troops and start delivering a team talk and I thought that rule, that directive we got from the Premier League, has gone straight out the window.