Wilder baffled by Arteta’s actions surrounding divisive rule
Chris Wilder has criticised opposition managers such as Mikel Arteta for using drinks breaks as coaching timeouts.
Since the Premier League re-started, there have been drinks breaks in each half of every game. The intention was to protect players from an excessive workload upon their return, but the breaks have been criticised for slowing the game down.
Wilder is the latest person to speak out against the new introduction. The Sheffield United manager believes their recent game against Arsenal showed an example of the breaks being abused by managers.
“We were told against Arsenal we weren’t allowed before the game to give team talks,” said Wilder. “And then I saw Mikel gather his troops and start delivering a team talk and I thought that rule, that directive we got from the Premier League, has gone straight out the window.
“It’s obvious to everybody what’s going off. If you look, there aren’t many people having a drink, they’re having a little sip and there’s quite a lot of huddling going on and managers and coaches getting into the players.
“It’s not two halves now, it’s four quarters and there’s a timeout in between.”
‘CHANGES HAVEN’T IMPROVED GAME’
The drinks breaks are not the only controversial newcomer to the Premier League this season. The introduction of VAR has been a source of much debate, while changes to the handball rule have led to some harsh decisions.
And Wilder thinks that any changes made to the game must be beneficial, or else be scrapped – insisting that he wants to see the back of drinks breaks.
“I hope we don’t keep them,” he said. “Let’s not worry about the beautiful game that’s been with us for years and stood the test of time.
“I understand a little bit of change now and again is good – the backpass rule was great – but I’m not sure the rule changes this year have given the game a big boost and improved it.”