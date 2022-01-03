Chris Wilder offers exciting update on future of Middlesbrough defender

Chris Wilder has insisted he believes Neil Taylor will remain with Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

Taylor, 32, joined Boro on a short-term loan deal in November. Since then, the left back has appeared twice in the Championship, helping his side to clean sheets in both fixtures. However, the existing contract expires during the current January transfer window.

As a result of this, numerous clubs have been inquiring into the availability of the former Aston Villa man.

West Brom, Bristol City and Coventry City have all been heavily linked with a move for the Welshman.

Nevertheless, Wilder admitted he is confident his side will be able to strike a deal to keep Taylor at the Riverside Stadium.

Reported by The Northern Echo, Wilder said: “We’re in conversation with Neil as we speak.

“I think you spoke to him. The professional that he is wants to get the games out of the way.

“I suspect there will be no issue with that and Neil will be with us until the end of the season.”

Taylor will be available for Boro in fixtures against Reading in the Championship, and Mansfield Town in the FA Cup.

And before Christmas, Taylor was adamant he was not concerned about his future after the contract expires.

He said: “I’m fairly relaxed on it. I enjoy playing football, I enjoy being here and that’s something to look to in the future.”

Wilder makes surprise claim regarding loan players

Wilder insisted the club are not looking into recalling loan players.

There were strong rumours Boro would look to bring back players following a surge in positive Covid results.

One player in particular was Djed Spence, who has impressed during his brief spell with Championship rivals Nottingham Forest.

But Wilder stated a decision has already been made against recalling any of the available players.

“We took a decision that we’re not going to recall any players out on loan.

“If the agreement is to the end of the season, it’s to the end of the season; if it’s to January, it’s to January.”

