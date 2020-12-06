Chris Wilder was left wondering how he will be able to pick his Sheffield United players up after their loss to Leicester City.

Still without a win this season, the Premier League’s bottom side looked to be heading for a valuable point against their high-flying visitors.

However, Jamie Vardy produced a clinical one-on-one finish late on to ensure Leicester took home the entire share of the points.

While Wilder knows Leicester are a stronger team on paper, he was disappointed that his side could not see out the draw.

“They have better quality than us,” he told Sky Sports. “If you make the mistakes we make in vital times when you’re seeing a game out, you’re going to get punished.

“How do I pick up the players from this? How do I pick them up from the week before and the week before that?

“There’s no hiding place for myself or any of my players. You’ve got to front up and go again.

“We shot ourselves in the foot. We did that last week too. In a small way we did the week before. We’ve done it all season.”

Position in table doesn’t lie

Leicester had more chances than the Blades, but Wilder knows there were moments his side could have made more of.

Until that pattern stops, he admits they will continue to linger in the lower positions in the table.

“When you don’t take chances you create you’ll be in the position we are,” he added. “We deserve to be in this position because of moments you’ve seen today.”

However, he remains defiant that they can turn things around after their winless first 10 games.

“I’m not going to come out and say to you ‘we’re absolutely done’ so there’s my answer.”

