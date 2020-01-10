Chris Wilder reveals how he felt for opposition after VAR clinches victory

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder revealed he had sympathy for his opposite number David Moyes and his side after a late Robert Snodgrass equaliser was chalked off, much to the delight of the home fans.

A Declan Rice inadvertent handball in the build-up was picked up the VAR, ruling out an injury-time West Ham goal that meant the Blades ascended up to fifth place in the league after the 1-0 victory.

Speaking to BBC Sport immediately after the match, Wilder said: “I think second half we better then the first, we livened ourselves up. Not at our best tonight but a huge three points.

“I feel for David [Moyes] and the players. The same thing has happened to us a few times. But we would’ve been devastated if we’d have drawn that game.

“Soon as they scored, no one was looking at it but I felt for the opposition – it’s the same moan and groans as we’ve had in the past.

“We had to improve the performance because tonight wasn’t at our best. We’ve had to grind one out. We gave the ball away cheaply. We had two or three really good chances but didn’t take them.

“We made a poor decision late in the game but that’s what happens when you go backwards and they came on to us.

“We didn’t feel under big pressure and didn’t feel like there was a big momentum for the opposition.”

Wilder recently extended his stay with the South Yorkshire club by signing a new contract that runs until the summer of 2024.

Regarding the new deal, the Blades boss said: “You work hard and the club want to extend. Everyone knows how I feel about the football club.

“There’s a great spirit here and to climb into the top five at this stage of the season is a tremendous achievement.”

