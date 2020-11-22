Wilder issues rallying cry to Sheff Utd about ‘cut-throat’ Prem challenge

Chris Wilder admitted that he needs to take responsibility for Sheffield United’s poor start to the season – but insists there is a long time left.

The Blades had a successful first season back in the top flight last year, but have not won any of their opening nine games this time around. Their poor fortunes continued with a 1-0 loss to West Ham that leaves them bottom of the table.

Wilder has earned plaudits for his work at Bramall Lane, but has not been able to inspire his side in the same way this season so far.

However, he believes his players must keep going and not expect any favours from elsewhere.

He told Sky Sports: “We have got to keep going. No one is going to help you. It’s ruthless and cut-throat.

“No one is bothered about us apart from ourselves and our supporters so we have to keep going.

“I take responsibility for everything, we are all hurting. We have to pick ourselves up and go again.

“I’m the leader and I am the one they look at. My attitude is a very positive one going into this week.”

System not to blame

Looking specifically at what went wrong against West Ham, Wilder admitted his squad is low on confidence – denying his formation was to blame.

He told Match of the Day: “It wasn’t the system – it was players’ confidence and decision-making at key times that decided the result. It’s going to be that way when you have picked up one point from nine games.

“We’ll go again, we have to. I am there to lead them and I certainly enjoy that challenge.

“Without being disrespectful to some of the places this football club has had to go, it is no good taking a backwards step and feeling sorry for yourself.

“It is the Premier League, we have earned the right to be here and have to do some things pretty quickly to stay in it and protect our status as a Premier League club. Long way to go.”

