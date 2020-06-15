Wilder confirms Solskjaer chat as Dean Henderson decision made

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has confirmed his club will extend Dean Henderson’s loan deal in the next couple of days.

England Under-21 international goalkeeper Henderson is close to agreeing an extension from Manchester United until the current season ends and it could be done before the Blades restart the Premier League with a game at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Wilder said in his pre-match press conference: “I spoke to Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) yesterday morning.

“I thanked him for his co-operation with Dean and we are in the process, in the next couple of days, of finalising Dean’s stay with us until the end of the season.

“Their manager was brilliant and was very pro to Dean staying and delighted in terms of what Dean has produced for us and what we have done for Dean as well. That can’t go unmissed.

“We have had initial early conversations (to him coming back next season). Of course we would be open to Dean coming back but I have got huge respect for Manchester United and the football club.

“I have always gone on record as saying he is a Manchester United player and they will make the decision based on what is best for themselves and for Dean. If there is an opportunity we would love to take that up.”

SHEFF UTD PREPARING TO LAUNCH PROJECT RESTART

Wilder knows the magnitude of his side’s game at Villa as they restart a new era for football.

The Blades travel to Villa Park on Wednesday for an historic first game back after the league’s three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The eyes of the world will be on what is a new way of life for football, with games played behind closed doors and following strict safety protocols.

Wilder said: “First game back is going to be a little bit different, what we understand is the magnitude of the game, the coverage of the game.

“You can’t get away from the fact that Villa-Sheff Utd was a Championship game last year and would possibly have been seventh or eighth on Match Of The Day and now it is 6pm on the TV and worldwide coverage.

“From our point of view we want to put on a good show and make sure we play well. Players will naturally want to play well and we want to do that as a football club.”

The Blades could move into fifth – past United and Wolves – ahead of their games later this week.