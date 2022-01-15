Chris Wood replacement being targeted as giant forward interests Burnley

Burnley are reportedly interested in signing Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore following the sale of Chris Wood to Newcastle United.

The New Zealand frontman has left Turf Moor in favour of a £25 million move to relegation-threatened Newcastle. Wood played a vital role in Sean Dyche’s attack, scoring 53 times in 165 appearances for the club. Now, Burnley are looking to spend the fee inside the Championship.

According to GiveMeSport, Burnley have identified the 6 ft 5 target man as a potential replacement in the January transfer window.

Moore has been heavily linked with a move away from Cardiff this month, with West Ham and Bournemouth interested parties.

The 29-year-old has scored just five goals in 22 games for The Bluebirds this season, and has struggled to find a solid run of form.

Steve Morison’s side also find themselves struggling near the bottom, sitting 21st and just four points above the relegation zone.

And the potential loss of Moore could prove even more disastrous for the club, having already lost Ryan Giles to Wolves earlier this month.

Despite heavy interest, it is still likely a substantial bid will need to be offered before Cardiff consider selling their main striker.

No new fee has been revealed, however following interest from Wolves in summer it was reported Moore had a £7 million tag to his name.

The frontman is currently under contract at Cardiff until 2023.

Bielsa makes honest admission over new Bluebirds signing

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa admitted he did not want to see Cody Drameh leave the club.

The 20-year-old has temporarily joined Morison’s side until the end of the current campaign.

Drameh has already made three Premier League appearances this season.

However, the centre-back has struggled for game time as Luke Ayling returned from injury.

However, speaking to journalist Phil Hay, Bielsa had a strong opinion on the move.

He said: “I didn’t think he needed to play games elsewhere.

“He was a player who was very necessary with all the absences we’ve had.

“But he preferred to play outside of Leeds. We are in a situation where opportunities for youngsters has increased clearly.

“In this case Drameh would prefer to experiment outside our team.”

