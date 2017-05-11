Chris Wood wants Leeds stay amid Newcastle, West Ham links

Chris Wood insists his focus remains on staying at Leeds and wants to once again help the club challenge for the Championship play-offs.

Wood has now become only the sixth Leeds’ player in the club’s history to notch 30 goals in one season and first since Jermaine Beckford in 2010.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Wood, who has been linked with moves to both Newcastle and West Ham, says: “I’ve been working hard all season to do what we have been doing, trying to get promoted to the Premier League.

“It’s been a great season at the end of the day and we’re all looking to build next season now.”

The 25-year-old has also backed Garry Monk to stay on Leeds boss after doubts over the former Swansea man’s future.

“We all know and it doesn’t need me to highlight what he’s about. He’s a great manager, he’s a great person and hopefully he’ll be here next season. Hopefully he can get that sorted.

“This summer is huge. We’ve finished just outside the play-offs and we need to be recruiting well, building for next season. It’s going to be a big one. We’ll see what happens.”

The news will be welcoming one for Leeds fans after the New Zealander was linked with moves away to both the Hammers and the Magpies, and the striker will be central to any ambitions they have of another promotion push next term.