Christensen: No word from Conte, but Chelsea do want me back

Andreas Christensen has been told to report for pre-season at Chelsea, despite the player’s admission that he is still to speak to Antonio Conte.

Danish defender Christensen has spent the past two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, where he has caught the eye both in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

The 21-year-old made 81 appearances across both seasons in Germany and is expected to challenge for a first-team berth at Stamford Bridge next season following the departure of John Terry.

The Dane’s agent and father has already said that Conte wants him back at Stamford Bridge, and while Christensen admits he hasn’t spoken to the manager, he has been told to report for pre-season training.

“I will join up with Chelsea on July 7th. I haven’t talked to Conte yet,” Christensen told the Daily Express.

“I have talked to the sporting director and all those responsible for getting the players set up with a flat and what else belongs to them.

“The sports director says the plan is that I meet like all the others and go through the pre-season.”