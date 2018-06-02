Eriksen agent addresses Man Utd, Real Madrid, Barcelona talk

The agent for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has confirmed Real Madrid and Barcelona are both keen on signing his client – but insists his immediate focus is on becoming a father and the 2018 World Cup.

The Denmark playmaker has just enjoyed quite possibly his finest season yet in a Spurs shirt, with his form attracting the attention of the LaLiga giants.

The 26-year-old is viewed by the Real hierarchy as a potential long-term replacement for former Spurs favourite Luka Modric, while Barcelona are also rumoured to be looking at the former Ajax star as a successor to Andres Iniesta, who left the club to move to Japan this summer.

The player has also been linked with a surprise move to Old Trafford, with Jose Mourinho a huge fan of Eriksen’s.

Although Martin Schoots has confirmed that several leading clubs are looking at his client, the agent was at pains to stress that a move away from north London was currently not on the player’s mind.

Asked about Eriksen’s future, Schoots told the London Evening Standard: “The only thing I can say is that concerning the interest of several clubs in Christian is that we prefer not to comment.

“Christian wants to focus completely on the World Cup – just as he did before on qualifying for the Champions League with Spurs.

“But becoming a father for the first time very soon, there is even something bigger at the moment he is giving his attention to.”

Christian Eriksen: Happy with life at Tottenham

The impending arrival of his child will see Eriksen miss Denmark’s friendly with Sweden in Stockholm this weekend, with Danish coach Age Hareide confirming: “The baby was due yesterday [Friday], and he stays home in Odense and meets us on Tuesday again if nothing happens. He’s on standby for that.”

Eriksen’s absence leaves Hareide with something of a selection headache, as he added: “We have to try to find someone who can fit [Eriksen’s] role. We have different players, but we’ve also got a new man into the squad.”

Eriksen is currently contracted to Tottenham until the summer of 2021 and would likely command a sizeable fee of around €100m should he be lured away.

 

Tottenham Real Madrid Barcelona La Liga Christian Eriksen

