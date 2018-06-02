Eriksen agent addresses Man Utd, Real Madrid, Barcelona talk

The agent for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has confirmed Real Madrid and Barcelona are both keen on signing his client – but insists his immediate focus is on becoming a father and the 2018 World Cup.

The Denmark playmaker has just enjoyed quite possibly his finest season yet in a Spurs shirt, with his form attracting the attention of the LaLiga giants.

The 26-year-old is viewed by the Real hierarchy as a potential long-term replacement for former Spurs favourite Luka Modric, while Barcelona are also rumoured to be looking at the former Ajax star as a successor to Andres Iniesta, who left the club to move to Japan this summer.

The player has also been linked with a surprise move to Old Trafford, with Jose Mourinho a huge fan of Eriksen’s.

Although Martin Schoots has confirmed that several leading clubs are looking at his client, the agent was at pains to stress that a move away from north London was currently not on the player’s mind.

Asked about Eriksen’s future, Schoots told the London Evening Standard: “The only thing I can say is that concerning the interest of several clubs in Christian is that we prefer not to comment.

“Christian wants to focus completely on the World Cup – just as he did before on qualifying for the Champions League with Spurs.

“But becoming a father for the first time very soon, there is even something bigger at the moment he is giving his attention to.”

The impending arrival of his child will see Eriksen miss Denmark’s friendly with Sweden in Stockholm this weekend, with Danish coach Age Hareide confirming: “The baby was due yesterday [Friday], and he stays home in Odense and meets us on Tuesday again if nothing happens. He’s on standby for that.”

Eriksen’s absence leaves Hareide with something of a selection headache, as he added: “We have to try to find someone who can fit [Eriksen’s] role. We have different players, but we’ve also got a new man into the squad.”

Eriksen is currently contracted to Tottenham until the summer of 2021 and would likely command a sizeable fee of around €100m should he be lured away.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline