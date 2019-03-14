The agent of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has insisted that he does not want to fuel ongoing speculation about the 27-year-old’s future.

Eriksen, who has a year left on his current deal in North London, has reportedly attracted interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid as talk of a move away from the capital grows.

The classy Dane’s current contract runs out in June 2020, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is keen to tie the player down to a new long-term contract as the likes of Real hover in the background.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, however, the Denmark international’s agent Martin Schoots refused to shed light on whether the transfer links were true.

“I do not want to add to the speculation about Christian’s contract and his future in football,” the agent said.

“Right now, he is only focusing on playing.”

Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Dele Alli have all signed new deals with the club since the summer but Eriksen’s reluctance to do so has sparked rumours that a potential swap deal involving former Spurs favourite Gareth Bale could be on the cards.

Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk suggested Tottenham had already contacted Real over a cheeky loan bid for the Wales forward.

Eriksen has netted 12 goals and assisted 10 others in all competitions this term, with Spurs third in the Premier League and in Friday’s draw for the Champions League quarter-finals.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!