Christian Eriksen agent opens up on Man Utd, Barca, Juve links

Christian Eriksen’s agent has failed to deny claims his client would be tempted to leave Tottenham for one of Europe’s super-powers, claiming the talk is “a huge compliment”.

The Denmark star has enjoyed arguably his best season yet in a Tottenham shirt, with the club well placed to seal a Champions League quarter-final place after a 2-2 first-leg fightback in their last-16 tie with Juventus.

But Tottenham have shown with the likes of Gareth Bale and Luka Modric in the past that they cannot always keep their top stars and Eriksen has recently seen himself linked with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United.

But rather than bat away the interest, the Danish international’s agent Martin Schoots insisted stories about his client moving to one of Europe’s elite prove he is one the top players around.

“I don’t comment on rumours much,” he told Danish new outlet BT.

“But when clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are mentioned, it’s always a compliment.

“Since Christian was 14-years-old, big clubs have shown interest.

“The first were Chelsea, AC Milan and Barcelona, since then there has been no transfer window without any offer or interest.

“It is not all clubs known by the press.

“Christian is not a guy who wants to talk too much. He talks with his feet.”

Eriksen joined the club in a bargain £11million deal from Ajax in August 2013 and has scored 51 goals in 213 appearances for the club.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline