Christian Eriksen received CPR after collapsing during the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland, which was subsequently suspended.

Inter Milan player Eriksen dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen shortly before half-time. The incident left players from both teams in clear distress. English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment.

Team-mates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man. Fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears.

A tweet from UEFA said the match had been suspended due to a medical emergency.

The governing body then confirmed Eriksen “has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.”

The Danish football association also confirmed the player is awake and that further announcements will follow.