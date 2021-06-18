Christian Eriksen discharged from hospital after successful operation

Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital after being fitted with a defibrillator implant following his collapse while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan playmaker had to be resuscitated on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen after suffering a cardiac arrest during the first half of his side’s 1-0 Group B defeat to Finland on Saturday evening. The incident shocked the football world but the former Tottenham star seems to be well on the mend.

Eriksen has now returned home after having an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted. He has also visited his Denmark team-mates.

The Danish FA confirmed in a statement that Eriksen is out of hospital.

They announced: “Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet.

“Today he also visited the national team in Helsinger and from there he will go home and spend time with his family.”

Eriksen sends statement

Eriksen added in a statement: “Thank you for the massive number of greetings; it has been incredible to see and feel.

“The operation went well and I am doing well under the circumstances.

“It was great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night.

“No need to say that I will be cheering them on Monday against Russia.”

