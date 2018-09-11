Eriksen explains why he scores more for Denmark than he does Tottenham

Christian Eriksen has opened up on his determination to transfer his incredible Denmark goalscoring form back to Tottenham.

Eriksen made it 15 goals in his last 18 international appearances with a double in Denmark’s 2-0 Nations League win against Wales in Aarhus on Sunday.

But the 26-year-old has not scored in his last 10 Tottenham games, his last goal coming in a 3-1 Premier League home defeat to Manchester City in April.

“It’s great to have that form, going into the weekend,” he said ahead of Spurs’ top-flight match against Liverpool on Saturday.

“I’ve always had many shots, even in the Premier League, but I just haven’t scored yet,” Eriksen said.

“I’m trying to get in good positions in every game to create something or take a shot, but they just keep flying in for the national team.

“Penalties are easy if you score, but in open play we create chances as well.”

Denmark manager Age Hareide said after the Wales win that Eriksen has a different role for the national team to the one he plays at Spurs.

The Danish plan is to get the ball quicker to him in more advanced parts of the pitch.

“I’m a little bit further up the pitch here and not so much involved in the build-up because we probably have less of a build-up than we do at Spurs,” Eriksen said.

“It’s a bit different with Denmark, we go for the long ball a bit earlier and try to get the second ball.

“Everyone wants to play like Spurs. We want to play attractive football, get the ball forward and create chances with good possession.

“My form with Denmark hasn’t been too bad, I got off to a very slow start with five goals in my first 50 games.

“It took me a while but I’m finally here. It’s almost going too well but I hope it carries on.”

Eriksen on Denmark dispute

Denmark went in to their Nations League opener after a turbulent week which had embarrassed the whole of Danish football.

A dispute over the players’ commercial rights saw Denmark field a side of lower-league and futsal players in the 3-0 midweek friendly defeat to Slovakia.

The row was only resolved late on Thursday after the players had left Denmark and returned to their clubs.

“It’s been a bit different this week flying back and forth but we handled it like professionals,” Eriksen said.

“The team didn’t show any negativity on the pitch, we stood together which is a good thing.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline

“It was a temporary deal and I hope most of it will be sorted and I hope we aren’t in the same situation next month.

“The Danish FA and Players’ Association will do their thing to get it sorted because it literally cannot happen again.

“The headline has been that we’re just playing for money, but there are a lot of details going on.

“For us it’s not about the money, it’s always an honour to play for your country no matter what and we have to solve this situation.”