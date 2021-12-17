Return to former club possible as Eriksen reaches agreement for Inter exit

Christian Eriksen will be terminating his contract with Inter Milan by mutual consent so he can continue his career elsewhere, it has been reported.

Eriksen has not played since collapsing during Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland in June. The midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated. His health has come before any football considerations since.

The 29-year-old was fitted with an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) in the early stages of his recovery. However, athletes cannot play while having such devices in Italy, for their own safety.

Therefore, Eriksen’s future – since he has been able to think about resuming his football career – has been in doubt. He cannot play for Inter Milan again unless the ICD is removed. For his own sake, that would not seem sensible.

However, there are other countries in which he would have the permission to play. Hence, as reported by the likes of the BBC and confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, Inter will terminate his contract so he can find a solution.

The decision is mutual and will allow Eriksen to negotiate with other clubs who could offer him a route back into football, should he wish.

For example, a return to Ajax would be an option. He previously played for the Eredivisie side between 2010 and 2013 before his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Daley Blind currently plays for Ajax and also has an ICD, showing it is possible.

Wherever he ends up, Eriksen will leave Inter with a record of 60 appearances and eight goals. He won the Serie A title with them last season. An announcement about their separation should come soon.

He has recently been training alone at Odense Boldklub in Denmark. He previously came through their youth ranks before beginning his senior career with Ajax. There have been rumours that it may lead to a deal with OB.

Only time will tell what Eriksen chooses. But it is now clear – if it wasn’t already – that he won’t be staying in Italy.

Eriksen could play in England – but seems unlikely

Back in October, an FA spokesperson confirmed that Eriksen could be allowed to play in England. It would depend on a few factors.

“With regard to Christian Eriksen playing in England, it is impossible to comment on his individual circumstances without knowledge of his condition and the risks associated with it. As always, any assessment would be on an individual basis,” the FA spokesperson said.

“In England, any player that has an abnormal cardiac screen or who develops a cardiac problem would be assessed by a sports cardiologist.

“We would expect the sports cardiologist to be a member of The FA Cardiac Consensus Panel. They are a group of experienced sports cardiologists who advise The FA with regard to these issues and provide consultation and screening expertise for our cardiac screening programmes in professional football.

“This would also be done in association with the team doctor who usually looks after them. The cardiologist would look at the individual circumstances and the risk surrounding the player. They would make a decision on whether the player could continue to play or should stop.”

That said, a return to English football does not look likely for the former Tottenham playmaker.

