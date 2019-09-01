Christian Eriksen sees one exit route blocked – but trio could still pounce

Confusion still surrounds Christian Eriksen’s Tottenham future – though one of his suitors do appear to be out of the running to sign the talented Dane.

The influential playmaker has been linked to La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, along with PSG and Juventus, after saying in June he was open to a new challenge.

The 27-year-old been at Spurs since 2013 and is out of contract at the end of this season, with the transfer deadline in Europe looming on Monday.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino insisted on Saturday that his future will become clear this weekend, after setting a deadline on the potential sale.

“On Saturday we are going to know if Christian is going to be with us or not,” he said.

“That is the most important thing. After, [on] Sunday it is the game, there is no real time to do something.

“He’s working hard. That’s my judgement, with my staff. You need to be right. People need to trust.

“If we make the decision that he’s going to play it’s because we believe he can perform in the way that we expect or we need him to perform.”

However, Barcelona’s failure to seal a deal for Neymar means the Parisians are out of the running, despite Spurs sticking a lowly £50m asking price for their playmaker.

Juventus have also been touted as targets, but their failure to shift Paulo Dybala means they too are unlikely to make a bid.

However, there remains conflicting reports on what happens next for the player: the Sunday Express claims either Real Madrid or Barcelona could yet make a move for the player before the transfer window shuts, while The Sun claims the player is poised to move to Juventus.

The Daily Mirror, meanwhile, has an alternative view: they believe Eriksen will stay at Tottenham this season and will look to leave on a free – most likely to Juve – next summer.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!