Christian Eriksen to learn after upcoming medical if he can play again

Christian Eriksen will learn next month whether or not he will be able to return to training with Inter Milan, according to reports.

The sporting world was shocked over the summer when Eriksen collapsed midway through Denmark’s opening fixture of Euro 2020. He suffered a cardiac arrest and had to be brought back to life. Fortunately, he has been making a recovery, although his return to football remains up for question.

Eriksen has been fitted with a defibrillator device. But he will not be allowed to take part in sporting activity in Italy if it is permanent due to legislation there.

He could, if it is deemed safe, continue his career in Italy by having the defibrillator removed. Alternatively, if healthy enough, he could prolong his career in another country. For example, Daley Blind is still playing in the Dutch Eredivisie despite being fitted with an ICD.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Eriksen is due to travel to Odense in Denmark in a month. He will meet with the cardiologists who have been monitoring him for the past few months.

They will determine, in consultation with Inter’s medical staff, whether Eriksen can resume training.

There is a chance that he could be given the go ahead to train individually in Denmark. He could work on his fitness and also get to train with with the ball at his feet.

The medical experts will be analysing the situation carefully, though. This is a process that needs time and for all the potential risks to be assessed rationally by those trained to deal with such scenarios.

Can Eriksen resume career?

Eriksen has been an Inter player since January 2020, when he left Tottenham Hotspur. After enduring a difficult transition to Italian football and then-coach Antonio Conte’s tactics, he was beginning to find better form in the months leading up to his cardiac arrest.

He played 26 times in Serie A last season, when Inter ended Juventus’ dominant streak to claim the title. In addition, he made eight appearances across cup competitions.

In the half-season before, he had featured in 26 matches. Prior to that, he played 305 times for Tottenham and, further back still, 162 for Ajax.

Eriksen also has 109 caps to his name for Denmark. But it remains to be seen whether the last of those will turn out to be the final time he was seen on a pitch, or if he could resume his career at the age of 29.

READ MORE: Tottenham thwarted further after summer setback, with target in triple offer