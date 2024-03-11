On-fire Christian Pulisic loving life at Milan in move USMNT reaping huge benefits from

Christian Pulisic is in the form of his life at Milan

USA international attacker Christian Pulisic has explained why he is currently producing the best form of his career with Serie A giants AC Milan.

Having struggled for form and fitness across his four years in London at Chelsea, the US playmaker jumped at the chance to take on a new challenge at San Siro in 2023.

That decision has been fully justified, with the 25-year-old finding consistency amid a regular run of starts with the Italian outfit.

Pulisic has now reached the milestone of 10 goals this season, while also posting a career-best return of 14 assists in Serie A – and he boasts that there is even more to come.

Pulisic, who has won 64 caps for his county, told DAZN, when speaking about his exploits this season: “I feel it’s some of the best form in my career, for sure.

“I’ve been given a lot of confidence and trust here from the staff, my team-mates, the city and the fans, so I feel really, really good here.”

Pulisic eyeing strong finish to season in Milan

Pulisic’s latest strike was a match-winner, as he helped Milan to edge out Empolia the weekend.

However, he admits he was happy to take the slice of luck that saw his effort deflect in off Sebastiano Luperto, adding; “It’s a good feeling, it was a bit lucky, but we take it and keep moving.”

Milan are back up to second in the Serie A table, as they look to seal Champions League qualification, although they remain a whopping 16 points behind runaway leaders Inter.

Stefano Pioli’s men are back in action on Thursday when they take on Slavia Prague in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie, leading 4-2 from the first outing.

