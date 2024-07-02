Christian Pulisic was not happy with the officials after USA's Copa Amerca exit

USA crashed out of their own tournament on Monday evening when they lost to Uruguay at the Copa America, with USMNT skipper Christian Pulisic at the centre of a referee row.

There were unsavoury scenes Uruguary won 1-0, meaning USA only won one of their three group games to lose out to Panama in their efforts to get out of Group C and into the knockout stage.

The hosts had a mountain climb as Mathias Olivera put Uruguay in front with a strike on the rebound in the 66th minute at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

After a lengthy VAR check for offside, the goal was eventually given by referee Kevin Ortega and Uruguay, who ended up topping thr group, held firm to confirm USA’s elimination.

Gregg Berhalter’s players made their feelings known over the contentious call and their protestations continued long after the final whistle, with replays showing that Olivera may have strayed offside following Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo’s initial header.

USA skipper Pulisic was visibly apoplectic at full-time and sarcastically demanded that Ortega celebrate with Uruguay’s players – thus insinuating that he had been on their side during the controversial contest.

“Why aren’t you over there with them?” the Milan forward was caught saying during the exchange.

Pulisic stunned at officials after Copa exit

Moments later, Pulisic was pictured approaching Ortega and his team to shake hands, but the Peruvian official blankly refused the offer and instead stared the former Chelsea man in the eye – which, in turn, made matters worse.

“He wouldn’t shake my hand. It’s normal – I mean, I guess,” Pulisic said in the aftermath of the incident.

“Honestly, I mean I saw things that I’ve never seen before right in front of my eyes today that I just I truly I can’t believe.

“It’s not why we lost. We’re not out of this tournament because of officiating.

“But really, I’ve just seen things that I just really – I think everyone can just give admit I don’t know what I’m looking at.

“I don’t know what they’re calling. I don’t know what he’s… he gives no explanation. He’s doing things that I just can’t accept.”

An official refused to shake Pulisic’s hand after the match pic.twitter.com/lurToJchMC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2024

USA head coach Berhalter shared Pulisic’s frustration over the officiating but admitted that he and his players would “have to live with it” and come back stronger for the experience.

“It’s pretty crazy, really. I don’t understand it,” he said.

“I feel like I know the rule pretty well. I feel like we had the pictures that are showing how the rule could be interpreted and it’s an offside goal.

“It’s disappointing, it really is, but you know, that happens in football and we have to live with it, obviously.”