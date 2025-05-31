Will Pulisic be a part of AC Milan's new era under Allegri?

USMNT attacker Christian Pulisic is leaning towards a major decision on his future at AC Milan after two seasons in Serie A as a new era dawns at San Siro, TEAMtalk can reveal.

AC Milan signed Pulisic from Chelsea in 2023 and he has gone on to make 100 appearances for the club – exactly 50 in each season. With 32 goals to his name, the 26-year-old is approaching a big decision about where he will spend what could be the prime years of his career, with just two years on his contract remaining.

After taking a few days to reflect on his future, TEAMtalk can reveal that Pulisic is now seriously considering renewing his contract to stay at AC Milan.

The arrival of Max Allegri as a coach – 11 years after the end of his first spell with the club which included winning the Scudetto in 2010-11 – and the appointment of Igli Tare as a sporting director have helped convince the American winger that the club is building a strong and ambitious project.

Pulisic has received interest from several clubs in recent weeks, but AC Milan’s clear message – to build a solid long-term plan – is having a strong impact on the player’s thinking.

There is no final decision yet, but talks are progressing in the right direction. The Rossoneri originally offered a contract extension until 2029, with an option for one more year. Now, to make things smoother and show full trust in the player, the club is preparing to offer a straight deal until June 2030.

Discussions with Pulisic’s agent are ongoing, and the next few days might be key: an agreement in principle, unless sensational twists, is expected soon.

The renewal of Pulisic would send another clear message to all AC Milan fans: the club is ready to forget the past and compete at the highest level.

It was a turbulent 2024-25 season for AC Milan, who sacked new coach Paulo Fonseca in December and, despite winning the Supercoppa Italiana, lost the Coppa Italia final and failed to finish in the European places under his successor Sergio Conceicao, only coming eighth in the table.

Pulisic was their top scorer with 17 goals in all competitions, 11 of which were in Serie A. It was the highest-scoring season of his career.

AC Milan transfer news: Reijnders bid received/Bundesliga CB wanted

Meanwhile, AC Milan risk losing one of their other better players, since Manchester City are bidding for midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

City want to bring Reijnders in before the Club World Cup, but AC Milan want a bigger fee than the €60m (£50.6m/$68.1m) on the table so far.

TEAMtalk can also confirm that Manchester United and Chelsea have shown interest in Rossoneri winger Rafael Leao.

Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Barcelona are also keeping tabs on his situation, although once again, the appointment of Allegri might have an impact on any decision the Portugal international makes.

As for potential signings, we revealed last week that AC Milan are in the race for Bundesliga defender Diogo Leite.

Playing for Union Berlin, Leite has also caught the attention of RB Leipzig. He has been one of the best centre-backs in Germany this season.

Christian Pulisic at AC Milan: The timeline

By Samuel Bannister

July 13, 2023: Pulisic completes his transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan for up to €22m.

August 21, 2023: On his Serie A debut, Pulisic scores the second goal in Milan’s win over Bologna.

September 6, 2023: Milan name Pulisic as their Player of the Month for August after he followed up his goal against Bologna with another against Torino.

December 13, 2023: Pulisic scores in the Champions League for the first time as a Milan player, but only to ensure they drop down into the Europa League.

December 30, 2023: With his sixth goal of the season, Pulisic breaks the record for the most goals by an American player in a Serie A campaign.

January 12, 2024: Pulisic is named the Serie A Player of the Month, the first ever North American to claim the award.

March 7, 2024: Pulisic scores his first ever Europa League goal against Slavia Prague and follows it up the next week in the second leg with another.

March 17, 2024: Not only does Pulisic reach his personal-best league goal tally for a season, but he scores Milan’s 5000th goal in their Serie A history.

May 24, 2024: Pulisic is named in the Serie A Team of the Season, after also being nominated for the Midfielder of the Season award.

September 22, 2025: In the derby against Inter, Pulisic opens the scoring after dribbling past four opponents.

September 27, 2025: Pulisic completes a four-game scoring streak after adding Lecce to his hit-list.

October 6, 2025: Paulo Fonseca insists Pulisic should be Milan’s penalty taker after Theo Hernandez and Tammy Abraham both missed from the spot.

October 22, 2025: Pulisic scores directly from a corner kick in a Champions League win over Club Brugge.

January 6, 2025: Milan win the Supercoppa Italiana, with Pulisic scoring an equaliser against Inter before they completed their comeback.

February 22, 2025: Pulisic misses a penalty for the first time in his career after seeing an effort saved by Torino’s Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

April 27, 2025: Pulisic achieves the highest-scoring season of his career with a goal against Venezia.

May 9, 2025: Pulisic contributes his ninth assist of the season in Serie A, which ends up as the second-highest of any player in the league.

May 16, 2025: For the second year in a row, Pulisic is named in the Serie A Team of the Season.