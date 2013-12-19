Christmas key for North End hopes

Unbeaten in 11 games Preston North End enter the Christmas period holding fourth place in League One, five points away from the key automatic positions.

This December has so far been a lot different in comparison to recent seasons.

The December month for PNE fans normally consists of the discussions of “who will be our next manager?”, with Alan Irvine, Phil Brown and Darren Ferguson all being sacked in December in recent seasons.

After a very interesting year under the control of Mr Graham Westley, Simon Grayson has now been at Deepdale for nearly a year and has put some much needed heart back into our once great football club. With the season hitting midway point the next few games over the festive period will be vital and will give us more of a clear indication of whether our season will end in the dreaded play offs, or with an automatic spot which will be favoured by every single Preston North End fan.

The festive period starts with a tough home game against a Brentford team who are just one place above us in third. With Uwe Rosler leaving for Wigan, many of us will hope this will work in our favour, finger crossed it will and we can start once again to get back to back wins at Deepdale which would really give all of us something to cheer about over the Christmas period.

This is then followed by two away trips to Carlisle and Shrewsbury, both games should bring large followings which has been a key part of our success so far this season. We then round the period off with a home game to Port Vale.

Christmas is a time for reflection, and as a club under Simon Grayson we have moved on massively from this time last year and many of us will feel very proud to be a PNE supporter. So over the festive period let’s all get in the Christmas spirit and help guide our football club towards those automatic places and help lift us this Club to where we really belong.

Merry Christmas all North Enders and let’s hope 2014 will be a year to remember!

By Adam Rawling, Preston’s FanZone blogger.

