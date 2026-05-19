Arsenal are in the race for Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all intensified their interest in Greek star Christos Tzolis, with TEAMtalk able to exclusively reveal the Premier League trio are now firmly in the race for one of Europe’s most productive attacking talents.

We previously revealed that interest in Tzolis was growing rapidly across Europe following his outstanding form for Club Brugge and that trend has only accelerated in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old forward was strongly considered by both Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa during the January transfer window, and both clubs continue to monitor his situation closely heading into the summer market.

Tzolis has enjoyed a remarkable rise since leaving Norwich City permanently and rebuilding his career on the continent.

After impressing in Germany with Fortuna Düsseldorf – where he registered 24 goals and 10 assists during a superb campaign in Bundesliga 2 – the Greece international has elevated his game even further in Belgium.

Across his two seasons with Club Brugge, Tzolis has amassed a stunning combined return of 41 goals and 43 assists, firmly establishing himself as one of the most dangerous and creative forwards currently operating outside Europe’s traditional elite leagues.

TEAMtalk can now confirm that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all had representatives in attendance over the weekend to watch Tzolis inspire Brugge’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Union SG, which has only increased the level of interest in his signature.

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Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd eyeing prolific Greek attacker

Greek international Tzolis delivered another standout display on Sunday, scoring once and providing three assists in a performance that further strengthened his growing reputation among Premier League recruitment staff.

Sources close to Club Brugge have informed TEAMtalk that the Belgian giants are increasingly expecting Tzolis to leave this summer amid mounting interest from England and across Europe.

However, Brugge are determined to maximise the value of any potential sale and are expected to demand a fee that would surpass the current Belgian transfer record.

That benchmark currently stands at the €37.5million (£32.5m / $43.6m) AC Milan paid to sign Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge in 2022.

Interest in Tzolis is not limited to England. TEAMtalk understands clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain are all actively monitoring the attacker and have maintained contact regarding his situation.

Nevertheless, sources indicate the financial power of the Premier League makes a return to English football increasingly likely at this stage.

Arsenal are understood to appreciate Tzolis’ versatility and end product, while Chelsea’s recruitment team view him as another high-upside attacking option capable of fitting into their evolving long-term project.

Man Utd, meanwhile, continue exploring multiple attacking reinforcements and Tzolis’s creativity, directness and productivity have attracted significant admiration internally.

Those close to the player believe Tzolis now feels fully ready for another opportunity in English football after his difficult spell with Norwich earlier in his career.

The Greek forward is understood to believe his experiences in Germany and Belgium have transformed him both tactically and mentally and sources suggest he would welcome the chance to prove himself again in England.

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