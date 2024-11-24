Manchester City could decide to let James McAtee go in January

James McAtee is said to be ‘desperate’ to play regular football, and Manchester City could ‘cash in’ if they receive a significant offer for him in January.

McAtee has struggled for minutes since returning from his latest loan at Sheffield United. The attacking-midfielder spent the last two seasons in South Yorkshire, first in the Championship and then in the Premier League.

But since returning to City, McAtee has played just six times, and he’s had only one minute of action in the top flight.

That’s despite Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Oscar Bobb – who all play in a similar position – having spent time on the sidelines this term.

According to Football Insider, McAtee is ‘desperate’ to play regular first-team football, and another loan could be on the cards.

However, though a permanent move seems unlikely, it’s stated a significant offer could see City ‘cash in’.

McAtee has multiple suitors

It has been reported that West Ham are keen on McAtee, with some funds set aside for his transfer.

Football Insider now state that though the Hammers are keen to offer him a way out, there is no offer lined up.

That said, the fresh report may have to be taken with a pinch of salt.

City are now said to be perhaps willing to let McAtee go, when the same outlet reported within the last week that Pep Guardiola did not want to weaken his squad, so the midfielder was likely to stay put.

In any case, there are more suitors, with Leeds also having been linked, after it was said they had lodged an ‘audacious bid’ for him, though there was no mention of a response to that in the new report.

Man City round-up: Rodri danger averted

City have seemingly been under threat from Real Madrid for Rodri for a while, though a fresh report states the La Liga giants will not go after him as he does not fit their transfer strategy.

But one man who has left for La Liga has left a massive hole, with Jamie Redknapp suggesting Julian Alvarez’s sale to atletico Madrid now seems like a “massive blow”.

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville stated Kyle Walker is struggling at the moment, despite having dealt with some of the best wingers in the world.

Meanwhile, it’s reported that City could look to use their buyback clause on Liam Delap, as they’re keeping a close eye on his performances and are delighted that he’s performing so well for Ipswich.

McAtee’s City stats compared to loans