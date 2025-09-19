The chances of Kerwin Vargas moving to Manchester City in the future have been revealed by sources, amid interest from the City Football Group.

Kerwin Vargas is having the best season of his young career. The 23-year-old Colombian winger, already an under-23 international with his country, has been a key player for Charlotte FC, guiding the team to a guaranteed spot in the MLS playoffs.

His pace, creativity, and versatility – being able to play on both flanks and through the middle of the attacking line – have made him one of the most dangerous attackers in the league.

This year alone, Vargas has scored seven goals and provided four assists, but his impact extends far beyond the numbers. Since he arrived in the United States, he has quickly become a fan favourite and an essential part of Charlotte’s attacking system.

Behind the scenes, his performances have not gone unnoticed. Not for nothing, Vargas was very close to joining a club from the City Football Group in the last transfer window, with talks advanced before the deal eventually collapsed.

However, the interest has not waned, and scouts from CFG continue to follow him closely ahead of the January window.

With a contract running until December 2027, Charlotte are in a strong position. Still, Vargas is now firmly on the radar of important clubs and his name, after the MLS playoffs, is expected to be one of the hottest in the coming months.

Could Vargas join Man City?

Sources did not mention which side within the CFG came close to signing Vargas.

However, should he make a transfer to any club within the group, any others would be able to monitor his development.

That means Manchester City would have the opportunity to watch him, with monitoring going on daily.

Whether that would lead to a transfer to the Etihad remains to be seen, but they could certainly have a role in regards to Vargas if he is signed by a CFG side.

