City in ‘pole position’ to sign Croatian midfield starlet

Manchester City are in pole position to sign a highly-rated Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia midfielder, according to reports.

The Daily Mail state that Pep Guardiola is set to follow up the signing of highly-rated Brazilian Gabriel Jesus with the capture of another starlet in Ante Coric.

Guardiola, the new City boss, continues his youth-based overhaul of the squad ahead of the 2016/17 season.

City are expected to announce the signing of winger Marlos Moreno from Colombian side Atletico Nacional for a fee of around£4.75m.

This of course follows the completed deals for Palmeiras star Gabriel Jesus and Schalke talent Leroy Sane, but the former Bayern boss is not done as he looks to wrap up deals for Coric and Everton defender John Stones.

Liverpool were credited with interest in the Croatian earlier in the summer, with Klopp reportedly looking to strike a deal at £11.5million, but the transfer never materialised.

Suited to the No.10 role, Coric scored five goals in all competitions last season for Dinamo Zagreb, playing over 40 games and also adding six assists.

He became the Europa League’s youngest ever goalscorer at 17 years and 157 days when he bagged his side’s fifth in a 5-1 win over Astra Giurgiu.

Guardiola teased at more signings for City last month when he told a young fan to “wait” after being complemented on his acquisitions thus far.