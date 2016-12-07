City pay Atleti big fee every time Aguero scores 15 – report

Manchester City must pay Atletico Madrid a large fee every time Sergio Aguero scores 15 goals, according to a report.

FootballLeaks claims that City must pay Atleti a substantial £210,000 every time the Argentine notches 15 goals.

With over 150 goals in all competitions since joining in 2011, that means that the Sky Blues have apparently paid more than £2million for his services, in addition to the £38million transfer fee.

The two-time Premier League winner has arguably been worth his price tag since joining, inspiring City to their first top-flight title in over 40 years when he scored a last minute winner against QPR in 2012.

The 28-year-old is about to start serving a four-match ban following a high lunge on David Luiz in Chelsea’s 3-1 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Aguero was forced to respond to rumours last month that he was seeking a switch to Real Madrid, insisting there was no truth in the links.