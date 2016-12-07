City pay Atleti big fee every time Aguero scores 15 – report

Oli Fisher
Sergio Aguero: Paul Scholes is a big fan

Manchester City must pay Atletico Madrid a large fee every time Sergio Aguero scores 15 goals, according to a report.

FootballLeaks claims that City must pay Atleti a substantial £210,000 every time the Argentine notches 15 goals.

With over 150 goals in all competitions since joining in 2011, that means that the Sky Blues have apparently paid more than £2million for his services, in addition to the £38million transfer fee.

The two-time Premier League winner has arguably been worth his price tag since joining, inspiring City to their first top-flight title in over 40 years when he scored a last minute winner against QPR in 2012.

The 28-year-old is about to start serving a four-match ban following a high lunge on David Luiz in Chelsea’s 3-1 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Aguero was forced to respond to rumours last month that he was seeking a switch to Real Madrid, insisting there was no truth in the links.

“I never had problems with Guardiola, nor him with me,” he told ESPN Radio FC. “He always helped me and gave me advice.

“For now I’m fine at Manchester City, and the day I leave it will be to return to Independiente.

“How long have there been rumours about Real Madrid? I’m very happy at City and more so now with Pep.”

