City took the lead in the seventh minute when Darius Vassell’s shot was parried by Jussi Jasskelainen but Michael Johnson was there to square the rebound for Rolando Bianchi to tap home.

The visitors hit back though in the 31st minute when Nicolas Anelka played in Kevin Davies whose cross shot was smashed home by El Hadji Diouf.

Gary Megson’s men shocked the home side by taking the lead nine minutes later when Kevin Nolan produced a clinical finish from 18 yards.

City drew level three minutes into the second half when Dietmar Hamann’s effort took a wicked deflection off Lubomir Michalik.

Vassell produced a clever flick to beat Jaaskelainen and Kelvin Etuhu wrapped up the points in injury-time.