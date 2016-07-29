City target Gabriel Jesus says future ‘is almost decided’

Manchester City target Gabriel Jesus says his future “is almost decided” as he prepares to leave Palmeiras.

The 19-year-old forward, currently with Brazil’s Olympic squad, has also been linked with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

While his focus now is on his country’s home Games, he promised his destination will be known “before long”.

“My future is almost decided,” he said at a Brazil press conference.

“My family, my representatives and Palmeiras know where I want to go, but now I’m totally focused on winning gold for my country. The agreement is almost done but I’m completely concentrated here.

“Before I came here I was in negotiations but now that I’m here I’m leaving it to my parents and my agents. Before long my decision will be known.”

Jesus has scored 19 goals in 31 games for Palmeiras this year.