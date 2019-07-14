Claims of €80m Arsenal striker move completely denied

Reports that Arsenal have lodged an €80m offer for major Premier League target Nicolas Pepe have been denied.

Pepe’s future at Lille has been one of the summer’s longest-running transfer sagas, with Liverpool previously denying that they were after the attacker, who has also been linked with both Manchester clubs.

Everton were the latest Premier League side being tipped to make an ambitious move for the 24-year-old before Arsenal then entered the race.

French news channel Telefoot reported that an €80m offer was lodged by the north London club this past week.

They added that the Gunners ‘have positioned themselves concretely’ for the Ivory Coast international, while L’Equipe corroborated the reports and saying the bid – comprised of several installments – was made on Thursday, according to ‘the entourage of the player’.

However, BBC Sport journalist David Ornstein insists that no such offer was ever made, while Get French Football News reports that Pepe’s advisor Samir Khiat was shocked to hear the player’s ‘entourage’ had updated L’Equipe on the supposed situation.

Sources tell @BBCSport Arsenal have not submitted a bid for Lille forward Nicolas Pepe and do not have the level of money being reported (€80m) to sign the Ivory Coast international this summer #LOSC #AFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) July 13, 2019

So it would appear that Arsenal, who are only rumoured to have a transfer budget of £45m this summer, will be looking elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.

