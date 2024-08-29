Burnley are ready to increase their offer to sign Plymouth attacker Morgan Whittaker after seeing their first offer rejected, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The former England U20 forward enjoyed an outstanding season last time out, firing home 20 goals and adding nine assists in 50 appearances to do as much as anyone to help the Devon side consolidate their place in the second tier of English football after a 15-year absence. However, Wayne Rooney’s side now face a tough battle to keep their star man with Burnley stepping up their quest to sign the 23-year-old winger.

Clarets boss Scott Parker has made Whittaker one of his key targets before the Friday’s transfer deadline as he looks to bolster his side’s attacking options and secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

And Plymouth have turned down Burnley’s first offer, which arrived on Wednesday, as they battle to keep hold of last season’s player of the year.

That opening gambit is understood to be a loan with an obligation to buy if the Clarets secured promotion this season.

They have returned though with a higher offer which TEAMtalk has been told is between £8m to £10m and in an effort to tempt Argyle into business.

Whittaker’s future at Home Park has been the subject of speculation all summer following his impressive form in the Championship last season.

Italian giants Lazio tried to sign the former Swansea man in the January transfer window, but Plymouth fought off their interest to keep hold of the attacker.

The former England youth international is under contract at Home Park until 2027 and we understand it will take a sizeable offer from Burnley for Plymouth to consider selling him this late in the window.

Argyle boss Wayne Rooney has made his feelings clear on the importance of keeping Whittaker this summer after Rangers made an enquiry over his signing.

He told the Plymouth Herald: “Morgan is a fantastic player, and I’m really enjoying working with him. We value Morgan very highly. Anything other than a crazy bid, we won’t be entertaining.”