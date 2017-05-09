Clarke-Harris pens new deal with Rotherham

Rotherham striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has signed a new one-year contract to stay at New York Stadium, the club have announced.

Clarke-Harris, 22, missed most of the season due to knee surgery last summer but returned to action in early April and made seven first-team appearances.

Clarke-Harris becomes the first of Rotherham’s out-of-contract players to commit to the club following relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.

The Millers reportedly broke their transfer record to sign Clarke-Harris from Oldham for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2014 and he has scored nine goals in a total of 60 appearances.