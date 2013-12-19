Clarke sacking is understandable

The general reaction to those on the outside looking in at the weekend was disbelief of Jeremy Peace’s decision to let boss Steve Clarke go. Albion’s chairman certainly doesn’t make these sort of choices lightly, and has acted as he sees fit: in the interests of West Bromwich Albion.

You can talk all you want – as the national media have – about decisions that haven’t gone our way, or the loss of Romelu Lukaku. Bottom line, though, is that the Baggies have been poor in recent weeks. The second half in the Midlands derby seemed to be a turning point; surrendering that two goal lead appears to have had a reverse effect on the team. We’ve won one of our last 10, that being at home to Crystal Palace, and that kind of form was pointed out by Peace when he explained Clarke’s sacking.

The squad’s good enough. The manager who is to inherit this group of players will be far better equipped (and have much more time) to turn things around than Roy Hodgson did nearly three years ago. What you wouldn’t give to have him back at the helm, eh?

Where Roberto Di Matteo had supposedly ‘lost the dressing room’, Clarke very much had the backing of the players, Shane Long even citing recently in a contract-related interview of how much he enjoyed playing under the Scot. That makes the recent run more confusing. Matches like Norwich at home and Cardiff would have undoubtedly been highlighted by Clarke as matches in which his side could acquire points.

Both performances, especially the latter, were mediocre. Albion didn’t deserve anything in the Welsh capital, but had it not been for a wonder save from David Marshall to deny Long, they’d have nicked a point. Would Clarke still be in the hotseat if so?

Now we must look to the future, both immediate and long term. Hull at home on Saturday, before two tough trips to London just after Christmas means we should really be looking a three points against the controversially nicknamed ‘Tigers’. Robert Koren, Paul McShane and Curtis Davies all return to the Hawthorns, so let’s hope we send them back up north with nothing. If we don’t see Shane Long in the next few days, we can assume they’ve finally got their man.

Who could possibly take the job then? Ian Holloway, Martin Jol, Paolo Di Canio…. none particularly fill you with much confidence, seeing as they’ve all been sacked by clubs lower than us this season. AVB is an interesting one, and it’ll be intriguing to see his reaction to our contact with him.

Solskjaer, Pellegrino and Paul Clement are others that’ve been mentioned, but my own personal choice is, ironically, the man who tipped Clarke over the edge: Malky Mackay.

I personally would like to thank Steve Clarke for all his hard work during his 18 months at the club, and I’m sure he’ll find himself another decent job in the near future.

Boing boing!

