‘Class act’ Wilshere has already lifted Bournemouth – Howe

Jack Wilshere: Will be in demand if he quits Arsenal

Eddie Howe has discussed the impact Jack Wilshere has already had at Bournemouth – but has refused to discuss if the player will debut for the club on Saturday.

Howe secured one of the coups of the transfer window on deadline day in August, signing midfielder Wilshere on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

Wilshere is expected to make his debut against West Brom on Saturday, but Howe says he has already had an impact at the club.

“He has settled in very well with the changing room and dynamics of the group. He’s given the whole club a lift and raised levels in training. He’s a class act,” the manager said.

“He’s been very bright in training and his technical ability is of a very high level. We’ll see what my team selection is.”