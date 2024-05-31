Tottenham have seemingly been given the green light to sign Santiago Gimenez this summer with reports in his native Mexico revealing the Feyenoord striker is set to opt for a move to London ahead of rival interest from Liverpool, Southampton and AC Milan.

The north London side are yet to truly replace Harry Kane as their No 9, with Ange Postecoglou adapting to the loss last summer of their inspirational striker by asking Son Heung-min to play more centrally, while also relying more heavily on Richarlison on occasions. However, the Tottenham boss has learned that Son is definitely more effective playing off the left, while Richarlison’s return of 15 goals in 66 games for Spurs over two seasons shows an obvious area of improvement.

In that regard, it’s been reported that Postecoglou is ready to let the Brazilian move on this summer if a suitable offer comes in, though the player himself has branded claims he will move on as ‘fake news’ in a huge statement of intent on his future.

All the same, it comes as no surprise that Postecoglou, who ultimately saw Tottenham finish fifth and fall short of his ambitions of steering the club back into the Champions League places, looking to add a new No 9 to his mix ahead of the summer window.

To that end, the Aussie has looked into a number of potential options with the likes of Jonathan David, Benjamin Sesko and Omar Marmoush among those linked, while closer to home, Dominic Solanke, Ivan Toney and Evan Ferguson have also been mentioned as targets.

However, one man persistently linked is Gimenez, with the Feyenoord frontman first emerging on the Spurs radar in summer 2023 once it became apparent Kane was to leave.

Tottenham transfers: Gimenez wants Spurs move

With Feyenoord having been crowned Eredivisie champions last season, it was easy to see why the prolific Mexico international was keen to hang around given their imminent entry into the Champions League.

Twelve months, however, TEAMtalk understands there is a strong possibility that Gimenez will now move on this summer with Feyenoord unlikely to stand in the player’s way if one of his suitors matches their lofty €45m (£38.4m) valuation – a fee which would shatter their transfer record which currently stands at the €25m paid by Leeds for Luis Sinisterra in 2022 and by Benfica for Orkun Kokcu a year later.

Now with Gimenez slotted to become their next big exit, suitors are understandably queueing up to acquire the 25-times capped Mexico international striker’s services.

To that end, AC Milan have been strongly on his trail, while reports in Mexico over the last few days have touted Southampton as emerging as contenders for his signature following their play-off final victory over Leeds United last weekend.

Liverpool too – now under the management of Gimenez’s former manager Arne Slot – have also been strongly linked as contenders for his signature.

However, two separate articles in Mexico claim Gimenez will likely sign for Tottenham this summer with the 23-year-old ready to say ‘yes’ to an approach from Postecoglou.

Striker to announce decision on future after Copa America

His time at De Kuip is described as ‘coming to an end’ with the striker ready to confirm his future immediately after Mexico’s interest in the upcoming Copa America tournament is over. The competition – staged this year in the USA – begins on Thursday June 20 and will end on Sunday July 14.

With Gimenez’s agent having been in attendance at the Spurs against Arsenal match last month, it’s reported the striker – who has 70 goals from 191 appearances so far in his career – has ‘ended up opting’ on the move to N17, with Slot’s chances of bringing him to Anfield crushed in the process.

Gimenez scored 26 goals and registered eight assists this season, adding to the 23 he netted the previous campaign and bringing up an impressive 49 in 86 games for Feyenoord.