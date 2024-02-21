Classy Barcelona star directly responds to Man Utd, Tottenham links amid stunning rant over one issue

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has hit out at the press for claiming he is not committed to the club, while also explaining where his future lies amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

In summer 2022, shortly after Erik ten Hag’s arrival at Man Utd, the Red Devils identified De Jong as a key target to improve their midfield. Ten Hag has a good relationship with the deep-lying playmaker after they worked together at Ajax and was keen to reunite with him at Old Trafford.

After months of talks, Man Utd eventually managed to strike an agreement with Barcelona. However, De Jong did not want to leave Barca, which saw that agreement expire. Instead, Man Utd signed Casemiro from Real Madrid in a big-money deal.

The Netherlands star has remained at Barca ever since, although there have recently been reports that he is finally looking to leave this summer and is unwilling to pen a new contract in Catalonia.

This has once again put Man Utd on alert, though they are not alone in admiring him. Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain are also planning to make offers, with the player valued at €100million (£85.5m).

Ahead of Barcelona’s trip to Napoli in the Champions League tonight (Wednesday), De Jong spoke to the Spanish press.

He left the journalists in the room shocked by going on an incredible rant about the recent transfer speculation.

“Lately I’ve been getting a bit irritated,” he said (via Marca). “I’m angry with what the press writes in general, a lot of things come out that aren’t true. I can’t understand it. They keep saying things that aren’t true. I don’t know why you’re not ashamed to say it.”

Man Utd, Tottenham target ‘very happy’ at current club

De Jong went on to add that he is looking to continue at Barca, despite claims he will not extend his contract.

“You are talking a lot about my contract, situation, salary… it’s a lot of smoke and lies,” he continued. “You say I’m getting paid like €40m and so on… it’s far from reality. I’m not going to say figures.

“They have invented a story that is not true. I’m very happy at Barca, it’s the club of my dreams and I hope to continue playing here for many years to come.”

These comments will come as a huge blow to Man Utd and Tottenham. If those Premier League giants manage to forge an agreement with Barca, then they will likely come up against a brick wall in De Jong as he will once again reject the opportunity to leave Spain.

Luckily for new Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe, an alternative midfield option has just cropped up.

Amid uncertainty over whether De Jong will be joining Man Utd, Ratcliffe has set his sights on Atalanta star Ederson.

The 24-year-old Brazilian seems far more open to a transfer than De Jong too, recently admitting that the reports surrounding his future ‘boosted’ his confidence.

“I think this time, because it was perhaps one of the best moments of my career, and being at Atalanta today, it really boosted me,” he said.

“It’s something players talk about a lot, but it’s something I really learned, to leave it to my agents and then pass it on to me.

“Otherwise, you are creating unnecessary expectations.”

Ederson added that he is sure Atalanta will inform him and his agent of any ‘very concrete’ approaches in the summer, as the involved parties all have a ‘good relationship’.

While De Jong would cost a whopping £85.5m to sign, Ederson is available for far cheaper. Atalanta have initially set his price tag at between €40-45m (£34-38.5m).

