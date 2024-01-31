Classy Brazilian midfielder namedrops ‘special’ Man Utd, Arsenal, Man City in bid to seal European move

Palmeiras midfielder Raphael Veiga remains keen on a switch to the Premier League and has mentioned Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City as clubs he could play for.

The Sao Paulo-born playmaker has been linked with a move to England in the past and still has major ambitions to play at the highest level in European football.

The 28-year-old has performed well since signing for Palmeiras from Coritiba FC for around £1.1million back in 2017.

Following a short loan spell at Athletico-PR, Veiga has gone on to become a key performer for Palmeiras, scoring 36 goals and also adding a further 16 assists over the last five seasons. Two of those campaigns led to his side winning the Serie A title.

The Brazil international, who has six caps to his name, is now approaching his 29th and wants to try his lack on the European stage before he is considered too old.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS, Veiga outlined his ambitions to compete with the ‘best players in the world’ and revealed the clubs he is interested in.

He said: “I have the desire to play in Europe, but I’m also very happy to play for Palmeiras. I think any player has the dream of playing in the Old Continent to compete with the best players in the world, to participate in the big championships.

“I am a happy person and if that happens one day it will happen at the right time, and it will be very satisfying, and if it doesn’t happen, I will continue to be happy here.

“I like a lot of teams in Europe. Barcelona, Madrid, [Man] City, Arsenal and others like Manchester United. It’s difficult to say just one. There are impressive teams and they all have something special and interesting.”

According to Sport, Barca were previously interested in signing Veiga back in 2023, while other Premier League clubs linked with the player in the past include the likes of Chelsea, Wolves and Fulham.

And while nothing is expected to happen before the winter window shuts of February 1, a move for Veiga could be one that is very much on the cards for the summer.

Indeed, that would make sense for United, Arsenal and City, who have all indicated that doing business this late in the window is unlikely.

READ MORE: Man Utd prepare fresh move for €60m target and rival Liverpool, Arsenal for second defender with same value