Classy €60m Benfica star emerges as shock Liverpool target

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be giving serious consideration to a summer swoop for Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo, according to reports in the Portuguese press.

The 22-year-old has a €60million release clause in his contract and A Bola, via TransferMarketWeb, believe the player has been watched by the Reds in recent weeks with a view to a possible summer swoop.

Klopp will further strengthen his Liverpool squad this summer, but a move for a new left-back was not expected to be on the agenda due to the magnificent form of Andrew Robertson.

However, Klopp is keen to bring cover and competition to his squad and could play either Grimaldo or Robertson in alternative positions.

Spain Under-21 star Grimaldo has been scouted by both Man City and Man Utd in recent seasons and having started his career with Barcelona’s B team, the player has made rapid strides with Benfica.

The report adds that while Grimaldo’s exit clause is €60m (£52.9m) the Reds could make an opening offer below his release fee in a bid to gauge the Portuguese side’s determination to keep the 22-year-old.

Klopp, who this weekend learnt the exact fee Liverpool must pay for Naby Keita, was giving little away when questioned about the club’s transfer intentions this summer.

“For sure we will do that you can imagine, we need more players here and there,” he said.

“But I am still a big believer in developing and developing a team, and these boys made a big step and I am sure they will take another step.”

