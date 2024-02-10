Classy Prem forward urged to snub Arsenal, Man City for big Liverpool move; star would suit Reds ‘down to the ground’

England great John Barnes has revealed he is hoping Liverpool can beat Arsenal and Manchester City to the signing of elite Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto.

The winger enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, notching one goal and seven assists in his first 10 Premier League appearances to establish himself as one of the deadliest creators in the top flight. He missed eight league games between November 4 and December 24 with a hamstring issue but is now back to full fitness and shining once again.

Neto bagged an injury-time strike against Manchester United on February 1 and thought he had won a point for Wolves, only for Kobbie Mainoo to step up for Erik ten Hag’s side and net a stunning winner.

The Portuguese also ran Chelsea ragged as Gary O’Neil’s side picked up an impressive 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge last weekend. He raced away from Thiago Silva before setting up Matheus Cunha for a simple finish in the 63rd minute to help Wolves go 3-1 up.

Neto’s excellent performances for Wolves have led to rumours he might join one of England’s truly elite teams in the summer.

Liverpool are understood to be keeping tabs on the 23-year-old in case they lose Mo Salah to Al-Ittihad. Although, the Reds are not alone in the transfer chase as Arsenal are also big admirers of Neto while David Ornstein has tipped Man City to move for him.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool defender to receive tempting exit offer, as fears grow FSG will deny Klopp his final wish

Barnes, who helped Liverpool win trophies such as the English title and FA Cup in the late 1980s and early 1990s, has now weighed in on Neto’s future. The Liverpool hero has suggested Neto prioritises a move to Anfield as he would suit the Reds ‘down to the ground’.

“I’ve always liked Pedro Neto. Always liked him. If you’re looking for the profile of a winger that would suit Liverpool down to the ground, that winger is Pedro Neto,” Barnes said during a recent interview (via the Liverpool Echo).

Liverpool target ‘a bit like Mo Salah’

“He would suit Liverpool more than any other club. He’s direct, he’s quick. He’s a bit like Mo Salah where he’s direct and always plays well.

“He’s had his injury issues which have held him back but you can see that he can play for any of the top clubs.”

Earlier on Saturday, it emerged that Liverpool are confident they will be able to tie key trio Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold down to fresh terms, with all of their contracts due to expire in summer 2025.

However, Liverpool chiefs might be tempted to part ways with Salah if an astronomical offer arrives. Al-Ittihad have been backed to return with a new, £200m bid as they want the Egypt star to become the poster boy of the Saudi Pro League.

While selling Salah would be heartbreaking for Liverpool fans to see, it would allow Jurgen Klopp’s managerial replacement to revamp the squad with some big new signings. Neto will be high up in Liverpool’s thinking if they do need a successor for Salah on the right flank.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Arsenal prepare for battle as Liverpool drop back from France international Klopp wanted