Classy Prem winger picks Man Utd over Chelsea in brutal snub; Ratcliffe determined to lure star to Old Trafford

Manchester United are heading into a new era, with a rebuild to take place under part owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe which will see many changes at Old Trafford.

One of the major areas for redevelopment is how the club plans to approach the transfer market and TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Crystal Palace star Michael Olise is a big target.

The new Man Utd recruitment team under Ratcliffe believe that the club should be the desired location for the best talent in England and around the world.

TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm that Olise is at the top of the Red Devil’s transfer wish list but they face competition for the Eagles star, who has been very impressive during his time at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea are also keen on signing Olise and TEAMtalk understands state that they have made contact with his team to sound out the possibilities of a summer move.

However, sources at Manchester United have stated they have confidence that Olise would chose them if it came down to a straight shootout between the clubs.

Others have also stated that the playmaker is attracted to the possibility of playing for The Red Devils.

READ MORE: Man Utd stunned as Tottenham prepare to ‘battle’ for classy Bundesliga star; price tag revealed

Michael Olise wants to join Man Utd over Chelsea

Olise signed a new contract with Crystal Palace in August last year, which runs until the summer of 2027.

It has not yet been confirmed, but it’s understood that there are triggers and clauses within the deal that would allow for a move to happen at the end of this season, especially to a side in the Champions League.

Olise will be one of the names to watch when the campaign ends and the transfer window kicks into gear with TEAMtalk sources stating it’s unlikely he will be a Palace player by the time next season rolls around.

Man Utd are set for a busy summer and although they are safe from any FFP punishments, they still have to operate carefully to avoid damaging future windows.

Fans certainly have reason to be excited about the prospect of top talent arriving at the club in the next few months, though.

There is an air of excitement and enthusiasm around Old Trafford, and Ratcliffe’s capture of Manchester City CEO Omar Berrada has already sent shockwaves through the game.

Man Utd are also in talks to bring in Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth, who is on gardening leave after informing the Mags he would like to leave the club and join the Sir Jim revolution.

DON’T MISS: Mason Greenwood makes decision on explosive Man Utd return as Ratcliffe plan of action comes to light