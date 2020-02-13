Chelsea legend praises loan star making strides in Championship spell

Chelsea legend Claude Makelele has praised the progress made by Blues youngster Conor Gallagher in his two spells in the Championship this season.

Gallagher grew up at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground and played for the club at every junior level before being sent out on loan to Charlton Athletic this season to gain first-team experience.

The 20-year-old impressed at the newly-promoted Addicks, netting six goals in 26 appearances.

He was recalled in January before being sent back out on loan, this time to fellow Championship side Swansea.

Makelele, who won two Premier League titles during his time at Chelsea and is now a youth coach at Stamford Bridge, offered his opinion of the progress the young star has made.

Speaking in a documentary [via the Daily Star], the 46-year-old said: “We check his whole game on video.

“He has a lot of qualities. Physically, technical, you can see a lot of progress in just six months.

“He is becoming a leader in the starting team.”

His former Charlton boss Lee Bowyer also added his praise for the young Chelsea talent.

“If you’re young, can play, can score goals and look after yourself, that’s the all-round midfielder,” he added.

“Chelsea have done a great job in bringing this kid through. Where he is now at 19 years old is way above where he should be.”

In other news, Chelsea have confirmed the summer signing of Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech.

The deal is an important one for Blues boss Frank Lampard, who failed to bring in any new additions during the January transfer window.

Read more…