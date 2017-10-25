Claude Puel named new Leicester City boss

Just four months after being sacked by Southampton, Claude Puel is back in the Premier League after being confirmed as the new Leicester City boss.

Just 133 days after being sacked by Southampton, the 56-year-old Frenchman is back in a Premier League hotseat.

Puel has been confirmed as Craig Shakespeare’s successor at Leicester, penning a deal at the King Power Stadium until June 2020.

The former defensive midfielder’s first match at the Foxes helm will be Sunday’s home game against Everton, while the club has confirmed Michael Appleton will retain his role as assistant manager.

“It’s a great privilege to become the new manager of Leicester City – a club whose values and ambitions are closely aligned to my own,” Puel said.

“The opportunity to help the club build on its remarkable recent achievements is a truly exciting one and I’m looking forward to working with the owners, players, staff and supporters to deliver further lasting success.”