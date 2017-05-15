Claude Puel opens up on Southampton sack reports

Claude Puel insists is is ‘business as usual’ at Southampton despite reports he could be replaced by the club this summer.

The future of the former Lyon boss has come under scrutiny despite reaching the EFL Cup final and having the possibility to finish eighth in the Premier League.

Puel, however, would not be drawn into sharing his view on the rumours surrounding his job as Southampton manager, claiming that having one of the youngest squads in the Premier League and producing the results they have achieved should justify the work he has done in his first season.

“I cannot be distracted about the speculation,” the Frenchman added.

“The most important thing is to think about finishing strong in the Premier League. After that, I cannot make comments about speculation.

“I’m on contract, a three-year contract, with a project. I am happy here, with the directors, the staff and the players but the most important to continue to improve.

“There’s no need to give assurances because it matters about what is on the pitch with the quality. It’s the second youngest team in the table and we continue to improve for the future.”