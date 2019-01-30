Claude Puel says Virgil Van Dijk was angry and had bad habits

Leicester boss Claude Puel has revealed some of the bad habits Virgil van Dijk had while he was at Southampton.

Van Dijk has been a key figure for the Reds this season, starting every Premier League and conceding just 13 goals in 23 games, winning 19 of those fixtures after moving from the south coast for £75million just over 12 months ago.

In fact he 27-year-old centre-back hasn’t missed a Premier League game for the club since the trip to Huddersfield in January 2018.

Puel knows all about the Dutch defender he claims “was the best defender in the world” while at St Mary’s, but he has revealed the centre-back did have some bad traits which needed eradicating.

“When I came in at Southampton he was, of course, a good player and I said at the time that for me he was the best defender in the world, but he was in comfort and had habits,” said Puel.

“He liked to defend deep on the pitch at the beginning and it was a shame he sometimes played too easy.

“At the beginning it was a little difficult to discuss with him and to change and evaluate, he got angry. But step by step he corrected things and improved his movement, cover and defending with cover and without risk.

“We know all the great teams like to have possession to play high up the pitch. The defenders need to learn to defend with a lot of space behind them. To play in great teams this is the aspect they need and he is now a modern defender at a very high level.

“At Liverpool, he has took another dimension. He is a fantastic player. My feeling about him doesn’t change with Liverpool. He is strong, powerful, fast, technical, he can play under pressure without a problem. It is fantastic.

“At Southampton he was the best defender in the world, but he confirmed it I think with Liverpool.”

Puel’s Leicester are likely to come up against Van Dijk this evening at Anfield with the hosts looking to go seven points clear of second-placed Man City.

Van Dijk was struggling with illness last week in Dubai, but Jurgen Klopp confirmed he trained on Monday and the defender looks likely to maintain his ever-present record in the league this season.